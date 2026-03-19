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317 Filipinos from UAE return to PH in third repatriation flight

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

Another batch of Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates has arrived in the Philippines as the government continues its repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 317 individuals landed safely at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Thursday.

The group includes 153 overseas Filipino workers, 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipinos.

This marks the third batch of repatriates brought home through government-chartered flights.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac Jr. said the operation required careful coordination, particularly in ensuring the safety of passengers amid the volatile security situation.

He noted that timing, logistics, and coordination with host countries were key factors in carrying out the flights.

Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was initially set to welcome the repatriates but attended a prior meeting on key national programs instead.

The Palace added that the President ordered the use of Villamor Airbase to ensure faster and more convenient processing for returning Filipinos.

The government said a total of 2,099 Filipinos have so far been repatriated amid the unrest in the Middle East.

More flights are being arranged, with at least 800 to 1,000 additional Filipinos expected to return as requests for repatriation continue.

Authorities also said coordination is ongoing with host countries regarding Filipinos recently arrested over social media posts related to airstrikes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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