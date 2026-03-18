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Iran to hold funeral for slain security chief amid rising tensions

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Iran will hold a funeral on Wednesday for security chief Ali Larijani following his death in an alleged Israeli airstrike, as tensions between Tehran and Israel continue to escalate.

According to Iranian news agencies, funeral rites for Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force, will take place in Tehran starting at 10:30 GMT.

The deaths of the two senior figures were announced on Tuesday, prompting a strong response from Iran.

Tehran has vowed retaliation, reportedly launching a wave of missiles toward Israel following the strike that killed the officials.

The latest developments highlight a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over further instability in the Middle East.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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