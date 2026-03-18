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Dubai confirms successful air defence interception of threats

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming missiles and drones early Wednesday, with no injuries reported.

Residents across the emirate reported hearing loud sounds at around 2:04 a.m., which officials later attributed to air defence systems engaging and neutralizing potential threats.

The Dubai Media Office said all interception operations were successful, adding that the situation is under control.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated that it is fully prepared to address any threats and will firmly respond to attempts to undermine the country’s security.

Officials urged residents and visitors to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid spreading unverified information online.

Authorities also reminded the public to prioritize safety during emergency situations, advising against recording or posting videos of incidents, and instead to follow official instructions.

Motorists were advised to continue driving safely and avoid stopping on the road, while residents were encouraged to remain indoors or proceed to secure locations until an “all clear” is issued.

Emergency hotlines should be used only for urgent cases to ensure lines remain available for critical situations, authorities added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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