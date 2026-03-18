Dubai-based bartenders lead Ramadan Iftar drive for workers

A group of bartenders in Dubai organized an iftar meal distribution for workers in the Al Quoz Industrial Area during the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting a community-driven effort to support laborers away from their families.

The initiative, held on March 14, 2026, was led by Mastah Elite Bartenders, a Dubai-based collective composed of members from various nationalities and led by a Filipino committee.

According to organizers, the activity aimed to provide meals to workers living in labor camps, many of whom continue to work long hours while observing Ramadan. The group distributed iftar packs to help recipients break their fast with ease and dignity.

The outreach was spearheaded by Russell Sanchez, together with Karam Dalla, Eric Dizon, Johnny Deb, Apple Labuyo, and Daniel Kostandi, with support from volunteers and community members.

Mastah Elite Bartenders, known for their work in mixology and hospitality training, said the initiative reflects their commitment to extending their role beyond the service industry into community engagement.

Organizers said the project was also inspired by the Filipino value of “bayanihan,” or communal unity, as it brought together volunteers and supporters to contribute time and resources for the activity.

The group expressed intent to continue similar efforts in the future, including organizing annual iftar distributions to further strengthen community ties in the United Arab Emirates.