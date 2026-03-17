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UAE President, Jordan King meet to address regional security concerns

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where both leaders discussed rising regional tensions and emphasized the need for stability and diplomacy.

The meeting, attended by senior UAE officials including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted shared concerns over escalating military developments in the region.

Both leaders exchanged greetings ahead of Eid Al-Fitr and expressed their wishes for continued prosperity and stability for their nations and peoples.

Discussions focused on recent security challenges, including what both sides described as ongoing Iranian aggression targeting countries in the region. They stressed that such actions violate sovereignty and international law while posing a serious threat to regional and global security.

King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan’s full support for the UAE’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens. In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed solidarity with Jordan in addressing similar threats.

The two leaders underscored the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and prioritize dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further conflict.

They also reviewed strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation in ways that support development goals and mutual interests.

Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting, reflecting the importance of ongoing coordination amid evolving regional challenges.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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