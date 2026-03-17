UAE airspace reopens, flight operations return to normal — GCAA

Air traffic operations across the United Arab Emirates have returned to normal, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced, following a temporary airspace closure earlier in the day.

Authorities had briefly shut down the country’s airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of flights, air crews, and national territory amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.

The GCAA said the decision was based on a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks and was carried out in coordination with relevant national and international authorities.

It emphasized that ensuring airspace safety and protecting the UAE’s sovereignty remain top priorities.

The aviation authority added it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for the latest flight schedules, with carriers expected to provide accommodation and assistance in coordination with local authorities.

The GCAA reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains paramount and urged the public to rely only on official sources for information during the situation.