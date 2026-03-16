PNP intensifies monitoring of gas stations amid fuel price hikes, possible hoarding

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its monitoring of gasoline stations that have reportedly stopped operations amid the recent fuel price hikes.

In a statement, the PNP expressed concern over possible hoarding and price manipulation.

“We in the PNP fully understand the situation that gas station owners face amid the challenges brought by the situation in the Middle East,” said Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

“But if the sudden closure is for an illegal scheme, then expect police action on this matter,” he added.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has tapped the PNP to help inspect gasoline stations allegedly taking advantage of the global oil crisis linked to tensions in the Middle East.

According to the police, some netizens reported unannounced closures of gas stations and called on the national government to investigate possible hoarding and price manipulation.

Chiefs of police across the country were directed to coordinate with the DOE and local government units to verify the reasons behind the sudden closures.

The PNP has also set up help desks nationwide to receive reports from the public.

Police personnel will visit stations suspected of hoarding fuel or inflating prices, while additional officers will be deployed near critical supply points to ensure compliance and prevent disruptions that could affect motorists.