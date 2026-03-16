Pag-IBIG to offer 20,000 homes at Central Luzon housing fair in Pampanga

More than 20,000 affordable housing units across Central Luzon will be offered to aspiring homeowners during the Pag-IBIG Regional Housing Fair scheduled on March 18 and 19 in Pampanga.

The two-day event, organized by the Pag-IBIG Fund in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will be held at the LausGroup Event Centre.

More than 40 developers and housing agencies are expected to participate, allowing prospective buyers to explore thousands of house-and-lot and socialized housing options from across the region in a single venue. On-site assistance for housing loan applications will also be available.

DHSUD Secretary and chairman of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustee Jose Ramon Aliling said the housing fair supports the government’s efforts to make affordable housing more accessible to Filipino families.

“Through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, we are making homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families,” Aliling said, noting that bringing developers, financing institutions, and government agencies together in one venue allows aspiring homeowners to easily explore housing options that match their needs and financial capacity.

The event will feature socialized housing units from participating developers with monthly payments starting at ₱3,411 under the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, which offers a 3% subsidized interest rate. Families earning at least ₱11,443 a month may qualify for a housing loan under the program.

Selected house-and-lot units priced up to ₱1.8 million will also be offered at a promotional interest rate of 4.5%, with monthly payments starting at ₱9,120.

For her part, chief executive officer of Pag-IBIG Fund Marilene Acosta said the Central Luzon Housing Fair marks the start of a series of regional housing fairs aimed at bringing housing opportunities closer to members.

“This Central Luzon Housing Fair is the first in a series of regional housing fairs that Pag-IBIG Fund will hold to bring housing opportunities closer to our members,” Acosta said.

She added that the agency’s Lingkod Pag-IBIG team will be on-site to provide end-to-end assistance, from initial inquiries to housing loan guidance, to help members take concrete steps toward homeownership.

Aside from housing projects offered by developers, Pag-IBIG Fund will also showcase more than 3,000 acquired assets at discounted prices, along with promotional offers from participating developers.

The housing fair is open to the public free of charge starting at 8 a.m. on both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring one valid ID and proof of income, such as a recent payslip or income tax return, for initial on-site evaluation.

Interested participants may also pre-register through the link available on Pag-IBIG Fund’s official social media pages.