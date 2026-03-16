Dubai deploys ai-powered rescue robots, drones to boost beach safety

Dubai Municipality has deployed a new beach safety system that combines advanced aquatic rescue robots and aerial water-rescue drones, reinforcing the city’s push for smart coastal safety solutions.

The initiative, a first in the region, aims to enhance swimmer protection, improve emergency response times, and elevate the overall beach experience throughout the year.

At the center of the system is an aquatic rescue robot, described as the first of its kind in the Middle East. The remote-controlled, self-propelled device can reach swimmers in distress up to five times faster than a traditional lifeguard.

It can operate up to one kilometer from the shore and tow up to 500 kilograms, allowing lifeguards to respond more quickly while minimizing physical risk in rough sea conditions.

The system is supported by water rescue drones, often referred to as “flying lifebuoys.” These drones can rapidly deploy over water, land on the sea surface, and provide immediate flotation support to people in danger. Equipped with live-feed cameras, they also allow lifeguards to monitor incidents in real time, improving detection, risk assessment, and rescue coordination.

Together, the aquatic robots and drones operate within an integrated framework supported by trained lifeguards, continuous monitoring, and centralized control. The combination of air and water-based technology enables faster responses across wide coastal areas, particularly during complex or urgent rescue situations.

Bader Anwahi, chief executive officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the technology-driven approach enhances protection for beachgoers while also improving safety for lifeguards.

“This technology-led approach enhances protection for beach users while keeping lifeguards safer. It demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to innovation and AI in improving quality of life,” Anwahi said.

He added that the initiative aims to set global standards for beach safety by continuously investing in smart rescue technologies and strengthening the city’s safety ecosystem.