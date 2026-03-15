Woman ordered to pay Dh50,000 for posting photo on Instagram without consent

A court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a woman to pay Dh50,000 in compensation after ruling that she violated another woman’s privacy by posting her photo on Instagram without permission.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court found that the defendant unlawfully used information technology to publish the image without the consent of the person involved and outside the situations permitted by law.

According to court records, the victim filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in compensation for both material and moral damages, saying the unauthorized post caused psychological distress, damage to her reputation, and social embarrassment.

The civil case followed an earlier criminal ruling, where the defendant was convicted of the offense. She was fined Dh50,000, ordered to delete the photos immediately, and banned from using online platforms for three months.

The court ruled that the act caused clear moral harm because it violated the claimant’s privacy and personal dignity.

Judges noted that posting photos without consent on social media can cause serious consequences since content can quickly spread online and be widely shared.

In its decision, the court said compensation was necessary to address the harm suffered by the victim, adding that Dh50,000 was a fair and proportionate amount given the circumstances of the case.