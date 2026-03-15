US rejects ceasefire talks with Iran as Middle East conflict escalates

The United States has rejected diplomatic efforts by Middle Eastern mediators seeking to initiate ceasefire negotiations with Iran as the conflict in the region continues to escalate, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The conflict began in late February after US and Israeli forces launched a large-scale airstrike campaign targeting Iranian sites. The attacks triggered a broader confrontation, with Iran responding through retaliatory actions that have intensified tensions across the Middle East.

Sources said several countries in the region, including Oman, have attempted to open diplomatic channels to push for ceasefire talks. However, the US administration has reportedly declined these proposals for now, choosing instead to maintain military pressure on Iran.

Iranian officials have also rejected ceasefire proposals, saying they will only consider a truce once US and Israeli strikes stop and their demands for compensation are addressed.

The situation has further escalated after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, disrupting energy supplies and raising concerns in international markets.

Global leaders have expressed concern about the growing conflict and have urged restraint and dialogue. However, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation have so far stalled as the fighting continues.