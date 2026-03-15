UAE safely evacuates around 6,000 citizens amid regional developments

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority have confirmed the successful evacuation of approximately 6,000 UAE nationals and their companions from several countries amid ongoing regional developments.

According to authorities, the citizens were safely returned to the United Arab Emirates through various land and air entry points, in coordination with relevant local and international authorities.

Officials said the evacuation was carried out under the UAE’s integrated national emergency response system, which focuses on preparedness, rapid response, and coordinated action during crises.

Authorities noted that the operation reflects the country’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens wherever they may be.

The evacuation efforts involved continuous monitoring of the situation and close coordination between national institutions, diplomatic missions abroad, and authorities in the countries where the evacuations took place.

UAE diplomatic missions played a key role in coordinating with local governments to facilitate the safe travel of citizens who were unable to return due to airspace restrictions and other disruptions linked to the regional situation.

Officials added that some flights also included residents who had been stranded abroad because of airspace closures, highlighting the UAE’s humanitarian approach toward supporting all members of its community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged UAE nationals overseas to register in the Twajudi service, which helps authorities contact and assist citizens during emergencies.

Authorities reminded the public to rely on official information channels and avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.

They also reaffirmed that national institutions remain on high alert to monitor regional developments and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.