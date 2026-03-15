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UAE intercepts 9 missiles and 33 drones amid ongoing regional attacks

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UAE air defence systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched from Iran on Saturday, March 14, according to authorities.

Officials said the interceptions were carried out as part of the country’s ongoing defence response to regional hostilities.

Since the start of the attacks, UAE air defence forces have successfully intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 drones targeting the country.

Authorities reported that the attacks have resulted in six fatalities among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals.

In addition, 141 people have sustained minor to moderate injuries, including individuals of various nationalities such as Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, and Swedish.

The Ministry of Defence said the country remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any threats that could undermine the security and stability of the UAE.

Authorities stressed that all necessary measures will continue to be taken to protect the country’s sovereignty, residents, and national interests.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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