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Some oil-loading operations in Fujairah suspended after drone incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

Some oil-loading operations in the UAE emirate of Fujairah, a major global bunkering hub and crude export terminal, were temporarily suspended following a drone incident and fire on Saturday, according to industry and trade sources.

The disruption occurred hours after the United States launched strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island oil export terminal, prompting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to warn that U.S. interests in the UAE — including ports and military facilities — could be considered legitimate targets.

Witnesses in Fujairah reported seeing two columns of smoke rising from the oil terminal area. Authorities later said the fire was caused by debris from an intercepted drone, and civil defense teams were deployed to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Fujairah plays a critical role in the global oil market, serving as an outlet for around 1 million barrels per day of the UAE’s Murban crude oil, which represents roughly 1% of global oil demand.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iran has also issued warnings urging residents to leave areas near key ports in the UAE, including Fujairah, Jebel Ali in Dubai, and Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, according to reports.

Authorities have not provided full details about the impact of the incident on oil exports, but the situation highlights the growing pressure on regional energy infrastructure as the conflict continues to escalate.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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