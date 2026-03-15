Second batch of repatriated OFWs from Qatar arrives in the Philippines

A second batch of 26 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Qatar has arrived safely in the Philippines as part of the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

The group arrived on Qatar Airways Flight 928, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City shortly after midnight. They were accompanied by nine family members.

Upon arrival, the repatriates immediately received assistance from several government agencies, including the Department of Migrant Workers, medical teams from airport authorities, the Bureau of Quarantine, and other partner institutions.

The returning OFWs were also provided with temporary hotel accommodation and transportation to their respective home provinces through support programs for overseas workers.

Officials said the repatriation process was coordinated in Qatar by the Migrant Workers Office, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Philippine Embassy, following the government’s One-Country Team Approach in assisting Filipinos abroad.

So far, 46 OFWs and 19 dependents have been repatriated from Qatar through government efforts. Authorities also noted that 17 other workers were able to return home after purchasing their own tickets or receiving assistance from their employers.

The government continues to monitor the situation in the region and remains ready to assist Filipinos who wish to return to the Philippines.