LTFRB approves fare hike for jeepneys and buses

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a fare increase for jeepneys and buses, according to LTFRB Chairperson Vigor Mendoza.

Officials said the exact amount of the fare hike will be announced on Tuesday, after it is finalized and presented to the Department of Transportation.

Mendoza explained that while the fare increase has already been approved in principle, authorities are still reviewing the amount to ensure it will not heavily burden commuters.

He said the board is also coordinating with other government agencies to assess the possible impact of the increase on inflation and the prices of basic goods.

The approved fare adjustment will apply to public utility jeepneys and buses that previously filed petitions requesting fare increases.

Meanwhile, petitions for fare increases for taxis and UV Express vehicles will not be included in the upcoming announcement, as their applications still need to undergo hearings and nationwide consultations.

Transport groups have said many drivers are struggling due to rising fuel prices and operating costs.

According to transport leaders, some jeepney drivers take home only ₱300 to ₱400 a day, which is barely enough to support their families.

At the same time, some transport organizations have signaled plans to hold protests to highlight the impact of rising oil prices, which they say are partly driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel prices are expected to increase again next week, with estimates suggesting diesel could rise by ₱19 to ₱22 per liter and gasoline by ₱12 to ₱16 per liter.