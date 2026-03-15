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Karl Eldrew Yulo wins gold in floor exercise at Gymnastics World Cup in Türkiye

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

Filipino gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo captured the gold medal in the floor exercise finals at the Antalya leg of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Türkiye.

Yulo topped the competition with a score of 14.100, finishing ahead of Ireland’s Eamon Montgomery, who scored 13.833, and Spain’s Rayderley Zapata, who placed third with 13.333.

The victory marks Yulo’s first gold medal at the senior level of the Gymnastics World Cup.

Earlier in the competition circuit, Yulo finished sixth in the floor exercise and seventh in the horizontal bar finals during the Baku leg of the same tournament.

His latest win highlights the rising success of Filipino gymnasts on the international stage as they continue to compete in global competitions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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