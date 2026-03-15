Fire reported in Fujairah after drone debris falls during air defence interception

Authorities confirmed that a fire broke out in Fujairah after debris fell following the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle by air defence systems.

In a statement, officials said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Civil Defence teams immediately responded to the scene and worked to contain the fire and secure the affected area.

Authorities emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure and essential services.

Officials also reminded the public to avoid spreading unverified information and rely only on official sources for updates.

Authorities noted that similar incidents have occurred in recent days, where fires were caused by debris falling after successful air defence interceptions.

On March 3, a fire was reported in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after debris from an intercepted drone fell in the area. No injuries were recorded and operations later returned to normal.

Another fire was reported on March 9 in the Fujairah Oil Tanks area after debris fell, but authorities again confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Officials urged residents to keep a safe distance from any debris that may fall after aerial interceptions and warned the public not to approach, touch, or photograph the objects.

Authorities also advised residents to immediately report any debris sightings to emergency services.