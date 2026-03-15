Filipino professionals group in UAE partners with medical facility to expand healthcare access

The Philippine Professional Organization in the UAE (PPO-UAE) has signed a strategic partnership aimed at improving healthcare access for Filipino professionals and their families in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement, focuses on providing accessible and quality medical services for members of the Filipino professional community across the Emirates.

PPO-UAE serves as an umbrella organization for Filipino professional associations in the UAE, bringing together 23 accredited groups representing fields such as engineering, accounting, healthcare, architecture, education, and information technology.

These organizations collectively represent over 6,500 actively licensed Filipino professionals, while their broader community network has reached more than 50,000 members over the years.

The organization was established to promote professional excellence, collaboration, and stronger representation for Filipinos working abroad. It also works closely with Philippine government institutions to help facilitate professional licensure examinations for overseas Filipino workers.

The new partnership aims to provide additional support for Filipino professionals by expanding access to healthcare services for PPO members and their families.

During the signing ceremony, Philippine Vice Consul Jim Jimeno joined leaders of various Filipino professional organizations and community representatives to witness the agreement.

PPO-UAE Chairman Lyndon Magsino described the partnership as an important step in strengthening community support for Filipinos in the UAE.

He emphasized that the initiative is designed to help Filipino professionals gain easier access to healthcare services while reinforcing cooperation within the Filipino community abroad.

Under the agreement, PPO-UAE members and their immediate family members may access certain healthcare benefits through the partnership.

Among the key provisions is a 30 percent discount on medical services for members without insurance who pay on a self-pay basis.

Participation in the program is voluntary, allowing members to choose healthcare services based on their personal needs. PPO members can verify eligibility through the organization’s digital identification system.

Both parties said the agreement could serve as a model for future collaborations that strengthen support systems for overseas Filipino communities.

For Filipino professionals in the UAE, the initiative highlights the role of professional networks in promoting welfare, cooperation, and access to essential services while working abroad.