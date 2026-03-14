UAE orders arrest of 10 individuals, including Filipino, over misleading social media videos

Authorities say fabricated and AI-generated clips falsely showed explosions and attacks across the UAE

UAE authorities have ordered the arrest of 10 individuals of various nationalities, including a Filipino, for allegedly publishing misleading and fabricated video clips on social media platforms.

UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi directed that the suspects be referred to an expedited trial after investigators found they shared content online that could mislead the public and affect national security.

According to the Public Prosecution, the group circulated video clips showing real footage of air defense systems intercepting attacks. Other clips showed projectiles on the ground and crowds observing the events.

Authorities said some of the videos were manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence to falsely depict explosions, attacks on prominent landmarks, or large fires across different parts of the UAE.

Investigators also found that some clips exploited children’s emotions by implying security threats, while other posts falsely claimed the destruction of military facilities or misrepresented incidents that occurred outside the country as taking place inside the UAE.

Officials warned that publishing such clips — whether real or fabricated — could create confusion among the public, spread fear, and provide hostile media outlets with material that could be used to distort facts.

The Public Prosecution has begun interrogating the suspects and ordered their detention pending further legal proceedings.

Under UAE law, those found guilty of deliberately spreading misinformation that threatens public security or social stability may face at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED100,000.

Authorities said monitoring of digital platforms will continue, warning that anyone found exploiting cyberspace to spread misleading information will face immediate legal action.