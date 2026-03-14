PH to cooperate with US probe into alleged unfair trade practices

The Philippine government said it will assist the United States in an ongoing investigation into alleged unfair trade practices, including forced labor, involving 60 economies worldwide.

In a statement, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the Philippines has taken note of the Section 301 investigations launched by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

“We take note of the ongoing Section 301 investigations recently launched by the United States against 60 economies,” Roque said.

“We will closely monitor and actively participate in the investigation to address the concerns of the United States,” she added.

The USTR recently announced a second round of Section 301 probes targeting 60 economies, including the Philippines, over what it described as failures to act against forced labor in supply chains.

“These investigations will determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labor and how the failure to eradicate these abhorrent practices impacts US workers and businesses,” said Jamieson Greer.

The list of economies under investigation includes several major US trade partners and allies such as Australia, Canada, the European Union, United Kingdom, Israel, India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Also included on the list are China and Russia.