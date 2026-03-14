DPWH holds university job fairs to recruit fresh graduates, replace corrupt personnel

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has begun holding job fairs in universities across the country to recruit fresh graduates and graduating students as part of efforts to reform the agency and replace corrupt officials and personnel.

At a media conference, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the recruitment drive started in January, noting that the agency needs to bring in a new generation of engineers, architects, and accountants.

“Kailangan repormahin na ang ahensya kasi dekada na ’yan eh. Ilang taon na ’yang binibilang nating kalokohan,” Dizon said.

According to Dizon, the DPWH has conducted job fairs at Mapúa University, De La Salle University, Batangas State University, and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

He said around 700 job applications were submitted during the job fair at Mapúa on Thursday, while about 500 applications were received from the other universities.

Dizon said he was encouraged that many young Filipinos remain willing to serve the country despite the agency’s damaged reputation.

“Nakakatuwa naman po na sa kawalan ng tiwala sa DPWH, yung sense of patriotism at sense of gusto mag-participate ng mga kabataan ngayon ay nandiyan pa rin kahit napakasama na ng reputasyon at halos walang tiwala sa DPWH. Gusto pa rin tumulong ng mga kabataan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dizon clarified that the DPWH’s role in the investigation into alleged anomalous flood control projects is limited to assisting authorities.

He said the agency will cooperate with the Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police by providing documents and other evidence needed for the investigation and case build-up.

“Ang trabaho ng DPWH ay mag-ayos ng kalye, gumawa ng bagong kalye, mag-ayos ng tulay, gumawa ng bagong tulay. Yan ang trabaho ng DPWH. Di trabaho ng DPWH na mag-imbestiga at mag-file ng kaso,” Dizon said.