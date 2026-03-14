DOTr orders to cut airport charges amid rising jet fuel prices

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to reduce airport charges in an effort to ease the financial burden on air travelers amid rising jet fuel prices caused by crude oil volatility in the Middle East.

In a statement, the DOTr said that the price of jet fuel has surged to $188.2 per barrel as of March 9, 2026, up from $90.87 per barrel on February 19, 2026.

In response, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez directed CAAP to cut Passenger Service Charges (PSC) and airport navigation fees at all airports under its operation to help lower airline operating costs.

Lopez also instructed the Civil Aeronautics Board to shorten the evaluation and implementation period for changes in jet fuel prices affecting airfares from one month to just 15 days.

The DOTr said the government is closely monitoring the situation and continues to coordinate with the aviation industry to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable air travel for the public.