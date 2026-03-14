469 Filipinos returning home from UAE amid Middle East crisis

A total of 469 Filipinos are on their way back to the Philippines from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after seeking government assistance to return home safely amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

A special charter flight arranged by the Department of Migrant Workers is expected to arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The flight will be accompanied by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and officials from the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai.

Among those returning are 214 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 195 stranded tourists, and 60 dependents or family members, who are heading back to the country to reunite with their loved ones.

The repatriation effort was made possible through coordination among the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and the Filipino community in the UAE, reflecting a whole-of-government approach to ensuring the safety of Filipinos abroad.