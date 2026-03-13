PH grants visa relief to foreigners stranded by Middle East flight cancellations

The Philippines will grant temporary visa relief to foreign nationals affected by the mass cancellation of outbound flights amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The measure comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued Department Order No. 159, series of 2026, directing the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to allow foreigners whose visas expired in February to remain in the country legally until April without paying fees, fines, or penalties.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Frederick Vida said the move aims to assist travelers affected by disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“This is the Philippine government’s simple way of extending relief not only to those directly affected by the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, but also a compassionate gesture of support to stand in solidarity with the whole world during this difficult time of socio-economic and political upheavals,” Vida said.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated more than a week ago following joint military operations launched by the United States Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces against Iran.

Due to security concerns and airspace restrictions, several airlines have canceled flights to and from the region, leaving some foreign travelers stranded in various countries, including the Philippines.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged all parties involved in the Middle East tensions to exercise restraint and expressed hope for a swift ceasefire to end the hostilities.