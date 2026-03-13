Latest NewsNews

IMF: Philippine economy expected to outperform ASEAN growth average

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 seconds ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the Philippines to grow faster than the regional average in Southeast Asia, citing reforms that could support stronger long-term economic expansion.

In an interview in Makati with Philippine News Agency, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the Philippines stands out among economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The IMF projects Philippine economic growth at 5.6% this year and 5.8% in 2027, higher than the ASEAN average and well above the projected 3.3% global growth rate.

Georgieva noted that the Philippine economy has averaged growth of just under 6% in recent years, although it experienced a slight slowdown last year. She said reforms could help the country regain stronger momentum.

However, she warned that tensions in the Middle East could affect the global economy, particularly through higher energy prices that may drive inflation and tighten financial conditions worldwide.

The IMF chief also highlighted the Philippines’ reliance on imported oil and stressed the need to accelerate investments in renewable energy, including solar power, to strengthen economic resilience.

She added that the Philippines and other ASEAN economies should focus on removing investment barriers, improving governance, investing in education and human capital, and preparing the workforce for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Georgieva also emphasized the importance of strengthening resilience against climate-related shocks while maintaining strong economic institutions and sound fiscal policies.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 77

DOTr allocates ₱2.5B fuel subsidy for transport drivers amid rising oil prices

1 hour ago
iStock 1152577032

Gov’t to give ₱5,000 cash aid to transport workers

13 hours ago
iStock 501541774

Bahrain waives fines for expired visit visas

14 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 76

Filipino bartender shakes up global stage with award-winning cocktail

16 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button