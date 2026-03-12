Latest NewsNewsPH News

Sara Duterte calls out unauthorized use of son’s photo in fake posts

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte called out the unauthorized use of her minor son’s photo online, saying it was being used to spread false information.

In a statement, Duterte stressed that she has never involved her children in politics and strictly prohibits them from participating in political matters outside their home.

“Hindi ko kailanman ginamit ang aking mga anak sa pagsulong ng aking interes, at mahigpit ko silang pinagbabawalan na makisali sa mga usaping politika sa labas ng aming tahanan,” she said.

One of the images circulating on social media showed Duterte’s son alongside a message that read: “Please take care of my mother Inday Sara Duterte, she had dedicated her life for the welfare of the nation.”

The vice president clarified that the post was unauthorized and warned against using minors in political propaganda or misinformation.

“Huwag nating hayaang magamit ang mga bata sa pagpapakalat ng fake news sa maruming mundo ng politika ngayon. Ang proteksyon ng kabataan—anak ko man o hindi—ay responsibilidad nating lahat,” Duterte said.

