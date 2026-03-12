PH on alert after warning of possible Iran retaliation targeting California

The Philippine government is on alert following warnings of a possible Iranian retaliatory attack that could target California in the United States, home to a large Filipino community.

At a Palace briefing Thursday, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid reports of potential drone attacks linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“Kailangan po na maging alerto rin po tayo kung ano’t anuman ang mangyayari sa ating mga kababayan sa California,” Castro said.

(Translation: We need to remain alert for whatever may happen to our fellow Filipinos in California.)

California, particularly cities like Los Angeles, is home to around 1.6 million Filipinos, one of the largest Filipino communities outside the Philippines.

A report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, cited by Reuters, said U.S. law enforcement agencies were warned about the possibility that Iran could attempt surprise drone attacks in California if the United States launched strikes against Tehran.

The security bulletin said Iran had allegedly considered launching a drone attack from a vessel at sea targeting locations in the state. Authorities, however, said there was no specific information on the timing, method, or target of any potential attack.

The warning comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which prompted missile and drone retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases.

California officials said there were no immediate or credible threats to the state. Governor Gavin Newsom said he was not aware of any imminent danger but that authorities had heightened security monitoring since the conflict intensified.

Local authorities, including the Los Angeles Police Department, said they are coordinating with federal and state agencies to assess and monitor potential risks.