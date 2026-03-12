House approves on second reading the proposal to abolish travel tax

The House of Representatives approved on second reading a proposal to abolish the travel tax, potentially easing the financial burden on Filipino travelers.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, House Bill No. 8464 was approved via voice vote. Eleandro Jesus Madrona, Romblon representative and Chairperson of the House Committee on Tourism, sponsored the bill.

Only Edgar Erice of Caloocan raised interpellations during the session. Deputy Speaker Yevgeny Emano later granted a motion to approve the measure on second reading.

The bill had already cleared the House Committee on Ways and Means on Tuesday and was discussed by the House Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday, the final panel deliberating on the measure.

If enacted, the legislation will repeal the travel tax under Presidential Decree No. 1183 and related provisions of the Tourism Act of 2009, ending fixed charges currently amounting to ₱2,700 for first-class passengers and ₱1,620 for economy-class travelers.

President Marcos noted that the tax was created in a different economic context and has become an added cost limiting mobility.

Currently, the travel tax generates around ₱8 billion annually, with proceeds supporting the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The proposed abolition has raised concerns from CHEd regarding a substitute funding source for the Higher Education Development Fund under Republic Act No. 7722.

During the committee hearing, Mikaela Angela Suansing, Chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, expressed support for the tax removal while emphasizing the need to fill any funding gaps. She confirmed that the Department of Finance and Department of Budget and Management have committed to assist the affected agencies in bridging the shortfall.

The travel tax abolition is among the 21 priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.