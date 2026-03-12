ERC: Consumers should brace for possible power rate hikes amid Middle East conflict

Electricity consumers in the Philippines may soon feel the “full impact” of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on their power bills, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said.

ERC chairperson Francis Saturnino Juan warned that higher global fuel prices could drive up electricity costs in the coming months.

“Sa susunod na buwan, inaasahan natin ang full impact ng nakikita nating pagtataas sa presyo ng langis, coal, at natural gas na nakadepende ang malaking bahagi ng ating supply,” Juan said.

The ERC chief added that electricity prices could further rise due to the seasonal surge in power demand during the hot dry months of April and May.

“Magkakasabay siya kaya inaasahan natin na magiging malaki ang pagsipa sa presyo ng kuryente,” he said.

Despite the expected increase, Juan assured the public that the regulator will intervene if electricity price hikes become excessive.

“Maari naman mag-intervene ang ERC kung sakaling magiging napakalaki ng pagtaas ng singil. Gagawan natin ng paraan para makapagpatupad ng pag-uutay-utay o staggering recovery ang utilities,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Leyte Governor and former Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla urged the public to adopt energy-saving practices.

“During times of crisis, nothing is normal. Kung sinasabi natin mag-four-day work tayo, mag-carpooling tayo, o sumakay ng public transport kung puwede, magtipid tayo,” Petilla said in an interview with local media.

He also encouraged consumers to explore alternatives that reduce oil consumption, including the use of electric vehicles.

“Kung nagbabalak kang bumili ng kotse, baka puwede mong tingnan ang electric vehicle. Sabi nila tataas ang kuryente, pero ang pagtaas ng kuryente ay maliit kumpara sa pagtaas ng langis,” Petilla added.