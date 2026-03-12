DOE, DICT add ‘Gas Station Concerns’ reporting feature to eGovPH App

The Department of Energy (DOE) has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to integrate a fuel station concern reporting feature into the government’s one-stop digital platform, the eGovPH App.

In a news release, the DOE said the newly launched “Gas Station Concerns” feature will allow the public to report issues involving fuel retail stations more quickly and conveniently, amid ongoing volatility in global petroleum prices due to developments in the Middle East.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and DICT Secretary Henry Aguda directed the integration of the reporting mechanism into the app.

Through the feature, users can report concerns such as possible hoarding, unauthorized or excessive fuel price increases, refusal to sell petroleum products, and other related issues.

Reports may include supporting details such as photos or receipts to help facilitate review and action by authorities.

To use the feature, users must first complete the eGovPH App’s one-time registration process by providing their mobile number, verifying it through a one-time PIN, entering basic information, and completing facial recognition verification.

Once registered, users may access the “Report” feature, select “Gas Station Concerns,” choose the appropriate issue, and submit relevant details along with supporting documents.

After filing a report, users will receive a unique ticket number to track the status of their concern through the app. Updates may also be sent via text message.

All submitted reports will be endorsed to the DOE and other concerned agencies, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government, local government units, and the Philippine National Police for appropriate action.

The DOE said the new feature expands its existing consumer assistance channels, which include the agency’s official Facebook Messenger, email, telephone hotline, and Hotline 8888.

The eGovPH App is a free digital platform that integrates various national and local government services.

“Amid ongoing developments in the Middle East that continue to affect the global oil market, it is important that our people have clear, reliable, and accessible ways to raise their concerns,” Garin said.

She added that the partnership with the DICT aims to improve the government’s ability to receive reports, respond quickly, enforce existing regulations, and protect consumers from unfair practices.