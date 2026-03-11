Latest NewsNews

UAE says air defenses intercept majority of Iranian missiles and drones

The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that the country’s air defense systems have intercepted the majority of missiles and drones launched during ongoing attacks linked to the regional conflict.

According to figures shared on social media, the United Arab Emirates recorded a 92% interception rate for 270 missile attacks and a 94% interception rate for 1,475 drone attacks over the past 11 days.

Officials said the defense systems continue to operate at high alert, supported by coordination with international partners.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Interior confirmed that air defenses are responding to a fresh barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles.

Emergency alerts were also sent to residents advising them to immediately seek shelter in the nearest secure building, stay away from windows and open areas, and wait for further instructions from authorities.

