UAE, Russia leaders call for dialogue as regional tensions rise

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin discussed the escalating security situation in the Middle East during a phone call, emphasizing the need to ease tensions in the region.

According to the UAE’s state news agency Emirates News Agency (WAM), the two leaders talked about the ongoing military developments and their potential impact on regional and global stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of immediately de-escalating the conflict and prioritizing diplomatic solutions.

They also highlighted the need for dialogue and cooperation to address issues in the region and prevent further crises that could threaten international security.