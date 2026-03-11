UAE holds military funeral for two soldiers killed in helicopter crash

United Arab Emirates held a military funeral ceremony honoring two servicemen who died in a helicopter crash while performing national duty.

The ceremony took place at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi for Captain Saeed Al Balooshi and First Lieutenant Ali Al Tunaiji, who were killed after a military helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction during an operational mission.

Senior commanders and officers from the UAE Ministry of Defence attended the funeral, along with relatives and loved ones of the two soldiers.

In its statement, the ministry expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen and prayed for mercy and eternal peace for the two martyrs.