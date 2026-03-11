Latest NewsNews

Sharjah civil defence on full alert to ensure public safety

Staff Report

Sharjah authorities said civil defence teams are operating around the clock to maintain public safety and respond quickly to any emergency situations.

According to Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has raised operational readiness across field centers and operations rooms as part of a coordinated national emergency system.

Officials said human safety remains the top priority, with rapid response plans strengthened to ensure incidents can be handled immediately and efficiently.

The civil defence system operates through 14 field centers across the emirate equipped with specialized vehicles and advanced equipment. These centers are connected through a modern operations network that allows emergency teams to reach incident locations within minutes.

Authorities have also intensified field monitoring and strengthened communication systems linking operations rooms directly with response teams, allowing real-time monitoring and faster decision-making.

Brigadier Al Shamsi emphasized that the measures are part of a proactive approach to prevent risks before incidents occur.

Despite the heightened readiness, officials said daily life in Sharjah continues as normal, with civil defence teams maintaining routine duties such as responding to emergency calls, conducting safety inspections, and promoting community awareness on public safety.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

