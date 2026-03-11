Latest NewsNews

Peso weakens to P59:$1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago

The Philippine peso weakened back to the P59:$1 level on Wednesday following remarks from Donald Trump and new government data showing a decline in foreign direct investments.

The local currency depreciated by 27.4 centavos to close at P59.17:$1 on Wednesday, from P58.896:$1 on Tuesday.

Trump earlier warned Iran against laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor, as tensions continue in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that foreign direct investments in the Philippines dropped to a five-year low of $7.791 billion, although the figure remained above the central bank’s $7-billion projection.

Ricafort said the peso-dollar exchange rate may move between P59.05:$1 and P59.30:$1 on Thursday, March 12.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 0721

16 Filipino caregivers, hotel workers cross into Egypt from Israel

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 73

Avoid illegal parking near mosques during Ramadan – Dubai Police

28 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 72

UAE urges international community to act against Iran’s attacks

1 hour ago
text message smartphone generic

Abu Dhabi Customs warns public against phishing SMS and iMessage scams

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button