Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus discounts surpass ₱1B; partner network expands to 507

Discounts granted to members through the Pag-IBIG Fund’s Loyalty Card Plus program have exceeded ₱1 billion as the initiative expanded to 507 partner establishments nationwide.

Pag-IBIG said the program has recorded a total of 30,660,983 discounted transactions, with cumulative discounts reaching ₱1,005,583,149.75.

The agency first launched the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card in 2014 to give members access to discounts and special offers from partner merchants. In 2019, it introduced the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus, which includes cash card features through Asia United Bank and UnionBank of the Philippines, allowing members to receive loan proceeds and access basic banking services.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the program demonstrates how public-private partnerships can provide practical benefits to Filipino workers.

“Especially at a time of global uncertainty, when every peso counts, this program helps our members make the most of their hard-earned income,” Aliling said.

Data from Pag-IBIG Fund showed the program now includes 507 partner establishments nationwide, including 114 in food, restaurants, and groceries; five in fuel and transportation; 189 in health and medicine; and 20 housing-related establishments, among others.

The program’s partners include 162 in the National Capital Region, 155 in Luzon, 55 in the Visayas, and 85 in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency plans to roll out the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus Digital within the year to make the program’s services more accessible to members.

Acosta said the digital version, alongside the physical card, aims to make the program more accessible, secure, and convenient while supporting the government’s push for greater financial inclusion.