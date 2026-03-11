Over 4,600 OFWs receive government assistance amid Middle East crisis — DMW

The Philippine government has assisted more than 4,600 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

During a House hearing, Hans Leo Cacdac said 4,608 OFWs had received various forms of support as of Tuesday.

The assistance, provided by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), includes temporary accommodation, financial aid, food, basic necessities, and psychosocial services.

Support is being delivered both in conflict-affected areas and in transit hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Manchester in the United Kingdom, and Ethiopia.

Cacdac explained that some OFWs may receive multiple types of assistance, including shelter, repatriation support, and food aid.

The agency is also coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs to assist Filipinos in countries without Migrant Workers Offices and those who were traveling when the conflict escalated.

So far, 380 OFWs have requested repatriation from the region. The government is preparing two chartered flights, as directed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to bring home those who wish to return.

However, repatriation efforts remain challenging due to airspace restrictions in several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Israel. Because of this, authorities are coordinating land crossings to move OFWs to safer transit points.

Meanwhile, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said rapid response teams were deployed to key areas as early as March 2, while emergency funds continue to be used for assistance operations.