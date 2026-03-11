Latest NewsNews

Iran says Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘safe’ despite injury reports

Mojtaba Khamenei is “safe and sound” despite reports suggesting he may have been injured during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, according to a statement from an adviser to the Iranian government.

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iran’s president, said he had checked with contacts and was told that the new Iranian leader remains unharmed.

State television earlier described Khamenei as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war,” though officials did not specify the nature of the reported injury.

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran’s supreme leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 that triggered the wider Middle East conflict.

Reports cited by the The New York Times, quoting Iranian officials, claimed Khamenei may have sustained injuries to his legs but remains alert and is staying in a highly secure location with limited communication.

Since being declared Iran’s new supreme leader on Sunday, the 56-year-old cleric—known for maintaining a low public profile—has not yet delivered a public speech or issued a written statement to the nation.

