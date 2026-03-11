Latest NewsNews

Ai-Ai delas Alas, officially divorced from Gerald Sibayan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Ai-Ai delas Alas confirmed that she is officially divorced from her former husband Gerald Sibayan.

In a social media post, the comedienne shared that she is now single and described the moment as a new beginning in her life.

“Re-starting my life… reboot. Opisyal na akong single. Isang bagong simula,” she wrote, adding that she hopes to become a better version of herself moving forward.

Despite the fresh start, delas Alas also admitted feeling sadness over letting go of the promise she once made in marriage.

Delas Alas and Sibayan began their relationship in 2014 and got married in 2017. The couple separated in 2024, with the actress previously saying that Sibayan wanted to have children and was no longer happy in their relationship.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 56

Iran says Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘safe’ despite injury reports

20 seconds ago
650163985 1460608545427483 1274132526598443009 n

Zanjoe Marudo reacts to ex Bea Alonzo’s upcoming wedding

5 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 57

Over 4,600 OFWs receive government assistance amid Middle East crisis — DMW

18 mins ago
650377222 1348989913920398 2241708347344876749 n

Two charter flights arranged to repatriate OFWs from Middle East – Marcos

21 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button