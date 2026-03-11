Ai-Ai delas Alas, officially divorced from Gerald Sibayan

Ai-Ai delas Alas confirmed that she is officially divorced from her former husband Gerald Sibayan.

In a social media post, the comedienne shared that she is now single and described the moment as a new beginning in her life.

“Re-starting my life… reboot. Opisyal na akong single. Isang bagong simula,” she wrote, adding that she hopes to become a better version of herself moving forward.

Despite the fresh start, delas Alas also admitted feeling sadness over letting go of the promise she once made in marriage.

Delas Alas and Sibayan began their relationship in 2014 and got married in 2017. The couple separated in 2024, with the actress previously saying that Sibayan wanted to have children and was no longer happy in their relationship.