Abu Dhabi Customs warns public against phishing SMS and iMessage scams

Abu Dhabi Customs has issued a warning about fraudulent SMS and iMessage messages falsely claiming to represent the authority or shipping companies.

The agency urged recipients not to interact with these messages or click on any links, as they may attempt to steal personal or sensitive information.

They said the scams often involve claims about shipment arrivals or requests to update personal details. They may also use fake numbers or names that suggest official affiliation to trick recipients into providing information.

Abu Dhabi Customs stressed the importance of not sharing personal information with unknown parties and advised the public to rely solely on its official channels for services and information to avoid falling victim to electronic fraud.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high cybersecurity standards and protecting customer data in coordination with relevant authorities to monitor and address fraud attempts.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious messages impersonating Abu Dhabi Customs through official channels, helping strengthen awareness and limit phishing threats.