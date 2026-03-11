Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi authorities say situation stable amid regional tensions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Abu Dhabi authorities said the situation across the emirate remains stable as officials continue to monitor regional developments through daily coordination meetings.

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management system, regular meetings are being held with government agencies and key service providers to assess the latest developments and their potential impact.

Officials said the monitoring process is aimed at strengthening preparedness, ensuring essential services continue without disruption, and maintaining normal daily life for residents in the United Arab Emirates.

During the meetings, authorities review reports from relevant agencies, evaluate possible scenarios, and check response plans to ensure resources and emergency teams are ready if needed.

Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, said the coordination with government and private sector partners helps authorities respond quickly to any developments.

Officials added that essential services, supply chains, and markets across Abu Dhabi continue to operate normally.

Authorities also highlighted recent measures taken to address travel disruptions, including special operations that helped transport more than 700 passengers affected by regional developments.

Monitoring will continue as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard residents and maintain stability in the emirate.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1147647920 1

Dubai Court orders woman to pay Dh25,000 for defaming cosmetic clinic owner

11 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Dubai Court orders man to repay Dh1.29M in cryptocurrency fraud case

3 mins ago
Sharjah city

Sharjah civil defence on full alert to ensure public safety

8 mins ago
gulfnews 2026 03

UAE holds military funeral for two soldiers killed in helicopter crash

14 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button