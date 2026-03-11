Abu Dhabi authorities say situation stable amid regional tensions

Abu Dhabi authorities said the situation across the emirate remains stable as officials continue to monitor regional developments through daily coordination meetings.

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management system, regular meetings are being held with government agencies and key service providers to assess the latest developments and their potential impact.

Officials said the monitoring process is aimed at strengthening preparedness, ensuring essential services continue without disruption, and maintaining normal daily life for residents in the United Arab Emirates.

During the meetings, authorities review reports from relevant agencies, evaluate possible scenarios, and check response plans to ensure resources and emergency teams are ready if needed.

Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, said the coordination with government and private sector partners helps authorities respond quickly to any developments.

Officials added that essential services, supply chains, and markets across Abu Dhabi continue to operate normally.

Authorities also highlighted recent measures taken to address travel disruptions, including special operations that helped transport more than 700 passengers affected by regional developments.

Monitoring will continue as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard residents and maintain stability in the emirate.