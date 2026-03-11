16 Filipino caregivers, hotel workers cross into Egypt from Israel

Sixteen Filipino caregivers and hotel workers were successfully escorted out of Israel after crossing the Taba Border Crossing into Egypt, according to Philippine officials.

The evacuation was facilitated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) team of the Philippine Embassy.

After crossing into Taba, the Filipinos were received by personnel from the Philippine Embassy in Cairo and the OWWA Rapid Response Team. The group assisted the workers and arranged their temporary hotel stay so they could rest before their scheduled flight back to the Philippines.

Authorities also encouraged Filipinos in Israel who wish to avail themselves of repatriation or request assistance to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy by filling out the online form provided by officials.