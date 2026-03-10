UAE President, Dubai Ruler discuss national security and stability

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss national security and stability.

The meeting took place in Al Marmoom, where the two leaders exchanged cordial conversations and prayed for the continued protection, security, and stability of the United Arab Emirates and its people.

Discussions also covered nationwide efforts by the country’s military and civil institutions to safeguard the UAE’s security and ensure the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors amid ongoing tensions linked to Iranian aggression.

Both leaders affirmed that the UAE would remain a haven of safety and stability and that the country has the determination and capability to overcome challenges through strong social cohesion and effective institutions.

They also commended the role of the armed forces and the dedication of military institutions, security services, and relevant teams in defending the nation’s security and protecting its territory.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosted an Iftar banquet in honor of the UAE President.