Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE Ministry of Defence confirms death of two soldiers in helicopter crash

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 seconds ago

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday announced the martyrdom of two members of the country’s Armed Forces following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while carrying out their national duties.

The incident occurred today, March 9, 2026, during a routine operation.

The Ministry extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers. “We pray that Almighty God grants them His boundless mercy and gives patience and solace to their families,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the technical failure that led to the crash.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

IMG 0630

Charter flights bringing OFWs home from Middle East — Palace

4 mins ago
IMG 0603

Marcos angered by alleged mistreatment of OFWs by Bahrain Migrant Office staff

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 62

Palace: Time for PH to seek Non-Permanent UN Security Council seat

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 61

Sandro Marcos seeks House inquiry on flexible work hours in government offices

3 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button