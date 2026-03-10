UAE Ministry of Defence confirms death of two soldiers in helicopter crash

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday announced the martyrdom of two members of the country’s Armed Forces following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while carrying out their national duties.

The incident occurred today, March 9, 2026, during a routine operation.

The Ministry extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers. “We pray that Almighty God grants them His boundless mercy and gives patience and solace to their families,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the technical failure that led to the crash.