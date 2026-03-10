Sandro Marcos seeks House inquiry on flexible work hours in government offices

House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos has called for a congressional inquiry into the effectiveness of implementing flexible work hours in government offices.

Marcos filed House Resolution 855 urging the House committees on labor and employment, and trade and industry to conduct a joint investigation on the matter.

The lawmaker said the inquiry aims to assess the contributions of telecommuting and flexible work arrangements in reducing fuel consumption, easing traffic congestion, and lowering electricity demand in workplaces.

“Recent geopolitical tensions and armed conflict in the Middle East pose significant risks to global oil supply chains. The increase in fuel and electricity prices translates into higher transportation costs, greater operational expenses for businesses, and an additional financial burden on Filipino families already coping with inflationary pressure,” Marcos said in the resolution.

“In times of economic disruption caused by global energy shocks, telecommuting arrangements may serve as effective policy mechanisms,” he added.

Marcos’ proposal came amid recent oil price hikes linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the implementation of a four-day work week in executive branch agencies as part of energy conservation measures.

Some government offices and state-run firms have also adopted flexible work arrangements, allowing employees to perform their duties under work-from-home setups.

The Philippines already has an existing telecommuting policy under Republic Act No. 11165, which allows private sector employees to work from alternative locations using telecommunications and computer technologies while ensuring the protection of their labor rights and benefits.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Commission has issued policies on flexible work arrangements in government offices through Memorandum Circular No. 6, Series of 2022.

Despite these measures, Marcos noted that there is still no uniform rule governing flexible work arrangements across government offices.

He said the House of Representatives should “assess the extent to which the Telecommuting Act and flexible work arrangements in the government and private sector have been implemented by relevant government agencies.”

The probe, he added, should also determine whether additional legislative or policy measures are needed to maximize the benefits of telecommuting for workers, employers, and the national economy.