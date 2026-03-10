Latest NewsNews

PH Embassy issues safety guidelines for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia amid Middle East tensions

Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh has released safety guidelines for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia on how to respond to warning alerts from the country’s National Early Warning Platform for Emergency Situations amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to the advisory based on instructions from the Saudi Civil Defense, residents should remain calm and immediately seek shelter when they receive warning messages.

Filipinos are advised to move to a safe indoor area, preferably inside a building or interior room away from windows, and remain there until authorities declare that the danger has passed.

The embassy also urged residents to avoid open spaces, balconies, rooftops, and crowded areas, and to refrain from taking photos during emergency situations.

If a warning message is received while driving, motorists should safely pull over to the side of the road away from bridges and tall buildings.

Authorities also reminded residents to report emergencies through the hotline 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 988 in other areas of the Kingdom.

The embassy encouraged Filipinos to closely monitor announcements from official channels, including the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Filipinos affected by the regional conflict may contact the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration emergency hotlines for assistance.

