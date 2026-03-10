Palace: Time for PH to seek Non-Permanent UN Security Council seat

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that this is the opportune moment for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pursue a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, noting that it would strengthen the Philippines’ credibility and highlight the country’s role in promoting peace.

Responding to questions from Sen. Rodante Marcoleta about the bid, Castro emphasized that a seat on the council would allow the Philippines to contribute directly to international peace and security discussions.

“Ang pagiging miyembro ng Pilipinas sa non-permanent seat ng UN Security Council ay magbibigay ng boses sa bansa upang maimpluwensyahan ang global agenda at mga prayoridad,” Castro said in Filipino during a media interview in New York City.

“Hindi lamang ito para sa interes ng ating bansa, kundi para sa interes ng ating rehiyon. Bukod dito, itataas nito ang ating kredibilidad at ipapakita na tayo ay lider para sa kapayapaan,” she added.

Castro expressed optimism that the Philippines’ perspectives on international peace and security issues would be heard and considered if it secures a seat.

“Ngayon ang tamang panahon. Ito ang tamang pagkakataon para ipakita ng ating Pangulo sa mga miyembro na karapat-dapat ang Pilipinas sa non-permanent seat sa UN Security Council. Ngayon ang tamang panahon,” she said in Filipino.

The UN Security Council is composed of 15 members, five permanent and 10 non-permanent, and is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security. Non-permanent members are elected by UN member states for two-year terms and participate in decision-making on global peace and security matters. The five permanent members are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

President Marcos is currently in New York City to attend meetings at the UN headquarters on March 9 and 10, including calls for peace amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.