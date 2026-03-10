Latest NewsNews

Marcos angered by alleged mistreatment of OFWs by Bahrain Migrant Office staff

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed anger over the alleged mistreatment of overseas Filipino workers by an employee of the Migrant Workers Office in Bahrain after a video of the incident circulated online.

According to Claire Castro, the president was upset after seeing the viral video showing MWO–Bahrain staff member Anthony Allermo speaking to OFWs who were seeking assistance.

In the video, Allermo was heard addressing the workers in a manner that many online viewers described as arrogant, even telling them to report him “to whoever you want.”

Castro said Marcos immediately instructed Hans Leo Cacdac of the Department of Migrant Workers to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

Allermo has since been recalled to his home office while an administrative investigation is ongoing.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain, where several OFWs had gathered seeking assistance after financial aid distribution was temporarily suspended to prevent crowding during the ongoing regional tensions.

Officials stressed that public servants assigned abroad must treat Filipinos with respect and compassion, especially when they are seeking help.

