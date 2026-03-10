Imee Marcos seeks full disclosure on government cooperation with ICC over Duterte arrest

Senator Imee Marcos has filed a Senate resolution urging the Executive branch to disclose all communications and directives related to its cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The senator introduced Senate Resolution No. 340, which coincides with the first anniversary of Duterte’s arrest under an ICC warrant for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drug campaign.

In the resolution, Marcos questioned the circumstances surrounding Duterte’s arrest and transfer to The Hague, arguing that the government has yet to fully explain its actions or address concerns about possible violations of constitutional rights.

She also cited what she described as conflicting statements from government officials, saying these raise concerns about transparency and accountability in how the arrest was carried out.

Marcos warned that the alleged lack of transparency could set a troubling precedent if similar actions are taken against other political figures or officials in the future.

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, upon arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong. He was later flown to The Hague to face charges related to alleged extrajudicial killings during his administration’s anti-drug campaign.